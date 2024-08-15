Quantcast
Police & Fire

Firefighters rescue trapped resident from Bath Beach blaze

By Lloyd Mitchell Posted on
A firefighter works to overhaul an apartment at 1535 Shore Parkway.
FDNY personnel work to extinguish the blaze at 1535 Shore Parkway in Bath Beach after rescuing a trapped occupant from a second-floor apartment.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Firefighters rescued a person trapped on the second floor of a multi-family dwelling in Bath Beach on Thursday morning, according to the FDNY.

The Fire Department began receiving calls about a fire at 1535 Shore Parkway at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 15. Units arrived to find smoke coming from a second-floor apartment. Ladder Company 168 quickly located the victim upon arrival. The fire left dozens of tenants outside with their babies and pets.

The victim was transported by FDNY paramedics to Staten Island University Hospital North in unknown condition. Three firefighters were also taken to Maimonides Medical Center with minor injuries, according to an FDNY representative.

FDNY paramedics transport a rescued victim to Staten Island University Hospital North following a fire at a multi-family dwelling on Shore Parkway.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Firefighters used a hose line to extinguish the main body of the fire. Searches throughout the apartment and the floor above yielded no additional victims.

The fire was declared under control at 9:25 a.m. The cause is under investigation by FDNY Fire Marshals, who will determine the fire’s cause and origin.

The fire destroyed a second floor apartment at 1535 Shore Parkway in Bath Beach.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

