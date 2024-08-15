Firefighters rescue trapped resident from Bath Beach blaze

FDNY personnel work to extinguish the blaze at 1535 Shore Parkway in Bath Beach after rescuing a trapped occupant from a second-floor apartment.

Firefighters rescued a person trapped on the second floor of a multi-family dwelling in Bath Beach on Thursday morning, according to the FDNY.

The Fire Department began receiving calls about a fire at 1535 Shore Parkway at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 15. Units arrived to find smoke coming from a second-floor apartment. Ladder Company 168 quickly located the victim upon arrival. The fire left dozens of tenants outside with their babies and pets.

The victim was transported by FDNY paramedics to Staten Island University Hospital North in unknown condition. Three firefighters were also taken to Maimonides Medical Center with minor injuries, according to an FDNY representative.

Firefighters used a hose line to extinguish the main body of the fire. Searches throughout the apartment and the floor above yielded no additional victims.

The fire was declared under control at 9:25 a.m. The cause is under investigation by FDNY Fire Marshals, who will determine the fire’s cause and origin.