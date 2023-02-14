Quantcast

Firefighters rescue victim from burning Bushwick apartment

Firefighters battle the blaze at 14 Goodwin Place.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Heroic firefighters rescued a civilian during an inferno that engulfed an apartment in Bushwick on Tuesday morning. 

FDNY personnel showed up on the scene at 14 Goodwin Place just after 1:45 a.m., where they found heavy smoke and billowing fire in the three-story wood frame building. 

First responders used three hose-lines to knock down the main body of fire. 

One victim of the fire suffered severe burns and smoke inhalation, and paramedics on the scene performed life saving pre-hospital CPR. 

That victim was rushed to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. 

One person sustained significant injuries and needed CPR at the scene of the inferno.
One other resident suffered minor injuries in the blaze.

The FDNY’s Hazmat Company 1 was requested to the scene to deal with lithium batteries and e-bikes found in the fire building — which residents speculated was the cause of the fire.

 “We heard a loud explosion, then a ball of fire and smoke filled the apartment,” said a resident. “The building was used to illegally store and repair e-bike batteries.”

Smoke eaters eventually got the fire under officially control at around 4:12 a.m.

