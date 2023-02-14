Firefighters rescue victim from burning Bushwick apartment

Heroic firefighters rescued a civilian during an inferno that engulfed an apartment in Bushwick on Tuesday morning.

FDNY personnel showed up on the scene at 14 Goodwin Place just after 1:45 a.m., where they found heavy smoke and billowing fire in the three-story wood frame building.

First responders used three hose-lines to knock down the main body of fire.

One victim of the fire suffered severe burns and smoke inhalation, and paramedics on the scene performed life saving pre-hospital CPR.

That victim was rushed to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

One other resident suffered minor injuries in the blaze.

The FDNY’s Hazmat Company 1 was requested to the scene to deal with lithium batteries and e-bikes found in the fire building — which residents speculated was the cause of the fire.

“We heard a loud explosion, then a ball of fire and smoke filled the apartment,” said a resident. “The building was used to illegally store and repair e-bike batteries.”

Smoke eaters eventually got the fire under officially control at around 4:12 a.m.