Broken glass and thick smoke: Five injured in Williamsburg apartment fire

Firefighters rescued two trapped residents from their burning Williamsburg apartment Monday morning.

The blaze broke out at 381 Berry St., between Broadway and E. 8th Street, shortly just before 4:30 a.m., according to Fire Department officials. Units arrived to find heavy fire emanating from a fifth floor apartment.

“I heard the glass breaking and then saw thick smoke rolling out the windows,” said witness Chelsea Catalona. “I hope the people make it.”

The two rescued residents suffered serious injuries and were transported by paramedics to a local hospital. An additional three victims were removed from the building with minor injuries, and were also taken to area hospitals.

Firefighters used two hose-lines to knock down the main body of fire, which was placed under control at 5:45 a.m.

The cause is under investigation by the FDNY’s Fire Marshals office.