Detectives probe deadly stabbing outside Flatbush restaurant

Officers from the 70th Precinct investigate a fatal stabbing in Flatbush that left a man in his 20s dead.

Brooklyn detectives are investigating a fatal stabbing outside a Japanese restaurant in Flatbush on Monday morning.

A man in his 20s was fatally stabbed outside the restaurant at 1584 Flatbush Ave. just after 10 a.m., police said. The suspect, also in his 20s, stabbed the victim once in the chest before fleeing southbound on Flatbush Avenue, according to authorities.

Officers from the 70th Precinct performed CPR at the scene before paramedics transported the victim to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the suspect was wearing a black mask, a blue shirt and a red vest at the time of the attack. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Reports of murder are down slightly in Flatbush’s 70th Precinct, according to NYPD data. As of Dec. 1, when the most recent data is available, there were three murders this year – down 40% from the five reported during the same time in 2023.