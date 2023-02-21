Quantcast

Police & Fire

Four-alarm fire rips through Williamsburg building, setting lumber ablaze

By Posted on
Photo Feb 21 2023, 11 53 43 AM
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The FDNY is working to extinguish a four-alarm blaze that broke out in a building storing lumber in Williamsburg.

At 10:51 a.m. on Feb. 21, FDNY personnel responded to a call regarding a fire at a one-story commercial building at 304 Hewes Street. The building is connected to a four-story commercial building, which is being hit with heavy smoke billowing from the fire.

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The FDNY deployed 39 units with 180 firefighters to the scene, where they are working to get the fire under control at the time of publication.

No injuries have been reported at this time. 

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

About the Author

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Things to do in Brooklyn

Post an Event

View All Events…

Police Blotter

Latest News

Related Articles

More from Around New York