Four-alarm fire rips through Williamsburg building, setting lumber ablaze

The FDNY is working to extinguish a four-alarm blaze that broke out in a building storing lumber in Williamsburg.

At 10:51 a.m. on Feb. 21, FDNY personnel responded to a call regarding a fire at a one-story commercial building at 304 Hewes Street. The building is connected to a four-story commercial building, which is being hit with heavy smoke billowing from the fire.

The FDNY deployed 39 units with 180 firefighters to the scene, where they are working to get the fire under control at the time of publication.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.