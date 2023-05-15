Fugitive still at large after escaping police custody last week

Cops are looking for 21-year-old Joseph King (left) who escaped custody while being taken to Central Booking (right) in Brooklyn Heights lat week.

The 21-year-old fugitive who escaped from police custody near Brooklyn Heights last week is still on the loose.

According to the NYPD, Joseph King managed to slip one hand out of his handcuffs while cops were taking him to Brooklyn Central Booking on Schermerhorn Street shortly after 5:45 p.m. on May 8, and fled the location.

The East New York man, who had been arrested on assault and grand larceny charges, ran off on foot into the Hoyt-Schermerhorn Street subway station.

Now one week later, cops are asking for the public’s assistance in tracking down King after a fruitless manhunt that involved several police patrol cars and at least one NYPD helicopter.

Authorities described the fugitive as a black-haired man with dark skin and brown eyes, with a tattoo reading “E4M” on his neck. He is approximately 5’7” in height, and weighs around 145 lbs.

At the time of his escape, he was wearing a black bubble jacket, gray pants, a multi-colored floral print shirt, and black sneakers.

Footage shared with CBS shows the moment King was able to escape police custody.

The NYPD is asking for anyone with knowledge of the incident to submit an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers by calling 1-800-577-8477 or 1-888-57-74782 for Spanish speakers. Tips can also be submitted online or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.