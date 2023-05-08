BREAKING: Fugitive escapes police custody, on the loose near Brooklyn Heights

Cops patrol outside Brooklyn Central Booking on Schermerhorn Street between Smith Street and Boerum Place after the man escaped their custody on Monday night.

A fugitive has escaped police custody in Brooklyn Heights on Monday evening, launching a widespread NYPD manhunt throughout the area.

According to authorities, the man was being transported to Brooklyn Central Booking on Schermerhorn Street between Smith Street and Boerum Place, when he slipped arresting officers, and made off on foot.

Several police patrol cars, along with at least one NYPD helicopter, were soon on the scene looking for the man.

Central Booking is typically where detainees go to have fingerprints and photographs taken after they are arrested.

Cops did not immediately release information about the reason the man was in custody.

According to the crime-reporting app Citizen, the suspect is described as around 6 feet tall, with a ponytail and a neck tattoo reading “E4M.” He was last seen wearing a dark coat, along with colorful coat and black Yeezy sneakers.

Anyone who provides police with information leading to an arrest can expect up to a $2,500 reward through the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers program. The public can phone their tips to (800) 577-8477, log into the Crime Stoppers website, tweet @NYPDTips, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

All calls are strictly confidential.

This is aa developing story. Check back for updates.