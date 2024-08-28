Back on the menu: Giovanni’s Brooklyn Eats reopens after year-long hiatus following fire

Giovanni Tafuri smiles in front of the newly reopened Giovanni’s, which shuttered last summer after a devastating fire.

Giovanni’s Brooklyn Eats is officially back in business, much to the delight of its locals who welcomed the Italian eatery’s reopening after a year-long closure due to a fire that broke out last June.

The new kitchen, now located diagonally across the street from its old location at 1666 Eighth Ave. in Park Slope, underwent extensive renovations to create a fresh yet familiar dining experience for the community.

Giovanni Tafuri, the restaurant’s owner, said opening night — held on Aug. 22 — was like a giant reunion for all those who were missing Gio’s authentic Brooklyn eats.

“Every time the door opened, there was another regular customer. It was just incredible,” he said, highlighting how the community has rallied around the restaurant during its hiatus.

Last year’s fire devastated the original location, prompting Tafuri and his team to find a new space to rebuild. He said he was lucky to negotiate a deal for an empty storefront across the street.

For the past year, his team has worked to transform what was previously an empty location into a beloved Italian hotspot that many remember.

“The damage was so extensive that it just wasn’t worth trying to rebuild the old place,” Tafuri said. “It was a lot of work. This place was pretty much nothing, and we built this from the ground up.”

As customers flocked to the restaurant on its reopening day, they were greeted with familiar faces and a heartfelt sense of togetherness. Tafuri shared how special reconnecting with longtime patrons after the unforeseen setbacks felt.

“It seems like everyone was waiting for us. We didn’t lose anybody,” he told Brooklyn Paper.

Giovanni’s reopening is as much of an achievement for the community as much as it is for the owners. A day after the original blaze tore through the former diner, locals put their heads and pockets together to raise $15,000 towards repairs.

“From day one, when we had to shut down, the support of the community and the neighbors has been incredible. They just keep showing up every day,” Tafuri said. “They love the new location. They’re excited.”

Tafuri and his team are excited to welcome back customers for the delicious Italian flavors they’ve all missed.

For those looking to indulge in authentic Italian cuisine while supporting a community staple, Giovanni’s Brooklyn Eats has officially resumed its place in the heart of Brooklyn. They are now open and are accepting reservations online.