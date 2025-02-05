Driver gets up to six years for Gravesend crash that killed 65-year-old pedestrian

Jun Jin Yang was crossing the intersection of West 1st Street and Avenue P when he was pinned between the Cadillac and another vehicle.

A Homecrest man was sentenced Tuesday to three to six years in prison for causing a Memorial Day 2022 collision that killed a 65-year-old pedestrian in Gravesend.

Isidro Rodriguez, 38, pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter in November and received his sentence on Feb. 4 from Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice John Hecht.

According to the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office, Rodriguez was driving a 2020 Cadillac Escalade north on West 1st Street on May 30, 2022, shortly after 10 a.m., when he ran a red light at Avenue P and T-boned an Uber, a 2016 Hyundai Sonata, traveling east.

The impact sent the Cadillac spinning toward Jun Jin Yang, who was crossing the street. Yang tried to move out of the way but was pinned between the Cadillac and another vehicle, prosecutors said.

Black box data from the Cadillac showed that seconds before the crash, Rodriguez accelerated to 42 mph in a 25-mph zone and did not brake, according to prosecutors.

Emergency medical personnel took Yang to Maimonides Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The 32-year-old Uber driver was treated for minor injuries at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, while his two passengers — a 29-year-old woman and her 2-year-old daughter — were treated for minor injuries at New York Community Hospital.

Rodriguez was arrested on July 20, 2022, following an NYPD investigation.

“This defendant’s reckless and selfish actions robbed an innocent man of his life and devastated a family that will forever mourn this senseless tragedy,” Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said in a statement. “No one should have to fear for their life while crossing the street. My heart is with the family of Jun Jin Yang as they continue to grieve their unimaginable loss.”