‘Breaking glass ceilings’: Happy Munkey opens Fulton Mall’s first legal cannabis dispensary

Happy Munkey, the first legal adult-use cannabis dispensary on Fulton Mall, opened its doors last week in Downtown Brooklyn.

Founded by Vladimir Bautista, Ramon Reyes, Omar Ibonnet, and John Ibonnet, the dispensary brings over 100 years of combined experience in the cannabis industry to the borough. This new location marks the second Happy Munkey dispensary to open in just two months, following the debut of its first shop in Inwood on Dyckman Street in September.

Brooklyn Paper met with Bautista on Nov. 25 for a dispensary tour and a lesson in Cannabis 101.

Bautista said Happy Munkey’s goal is to “not just make money” but also to “educate, inspire, and inform the community about the plant demonized by some as the ‘devil’s plant.’” The dispensary advocates for social equity, addresses past injustices, and creates opportunities for marginalized communities.

Bautista, who was arrested 22 times and spent time in jail for selling marijuana, said his story serves as a source of inspiration for others affected by the War on Drugs.

“We’ve broken glass ceilings. We’ve broken doors to make sure that the next people don’t have to feel like us because you have a cannabis conviction,” said Bautista, whose record was expunged after marijuana was legalized in New York. “Now what we’re doing, we’re turning our pain into power. Because we never wanted a handout. All we wanted was an opportunity to become entrepreneurs, employ our community [and] to pay taxes.”

Happy Munkey operates as more than just a cannabis retailer; it’s a lifestyle brand. Its media initiatives, including the Happy Munkey Podcast, Happy Munkey TV, and Munkey Magazine, aim to reshape public perception of cannabis culture and show that marijuana users come from diverse backgrounds.

“We’re battling 80 years of propaganda that told [people] that [cannabis] is a horrible drug that will have them in a loony bin,” Bautista said, noting plans to host events and workshops in the store’s event space. “The truth is, it has 20,000 different uses, and it actually has never harmed anybody.”

One standout feature of the dispensary is its giant “Explore” screen, which educates customers about cannabis, cannabinoids, terpenes, safety regulations, and taxes in both English and Spanish.

The cannabinoids display highlights the eight types found in cannabis: THC, CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC, THCv, THCa, and CBDa. Bautista emphasized that cannabis is not just about “getting high” but can also help treat ailments such as pain, insomnia, anxiety, inflammation and nausea.

“[The Explore screen] helps consumers match their products to whatever ailment they’re trying to heal. So now they’re making more informed decisions,” Bautista said.

The screen also explains terpenes, aromatic compounds found in cannabis, herbs, flowers and fruits.

“[Terpenes] all have different medicinal benefits,” Bautista said. “Some are antibacterial [and] antifungal, and now people can learn that and also understand different things, not just about cannabis, but about nature.”

Cannabis is now legal in 30 states. A Berkeley University study found that opioid use has decreased in areas where cannabis is legal. Cannabis products sold in New York must be lab-tested, labeled for accuracy, and quality-controlled. A significant portion of tax revenue is reinvested into the community: 9% supports public education, drug treatment programs, and community reinvestment, while 4% is allocated to the communities where dispensaries operate.

“Through these operations, not only are we employing people from the community, the tax goes back to local nonprofits that are doing things for the community,” Bautista said.

Happy Munkey’s opening comes as Fulton Mall undergoes an $8 million revitalization to enhance its retail environment and make it greener and more pedestrian-friendly.

“We’re just amongst really amazing human beings and great business owners and organizations, and we feel like Fulton Mall matches who we are as a company,” Bautista said.

Regina Myer, president of the Downtown Brooklyn Partnership, praised Happy Munkey’s arrival.

“Innovative businesses are the lifeblood of Fulton Mall, and Happy Munkey is a welcome addition to the neighborhood. A legal cannabis business focused on uplifting the community, Happy Munkey will bring in more foot traffic and contribute to the vibrancy of the Fulton streetscape,” Myer said in a statement.

Happy Munkey’s Brooklyn location is open daily at 453 Fulton St. from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and offers a range of premium cannabis products sourced from New York growers, including flower, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates, topicals, and CBD products. For more information, visit happymunkey.com.