Homeless man indicted for fatal stabbing on Coney Island N train: DA

The Stillwell Avenue-Coney Island station, where a fatal stabbing occurred on an N train, leading to murder charges against a 32-year-old suspect.

A homeless man has been indicted for murder after allegedly fatally stabbing another man during a dispute on an N train at the Stillwell Avenue-Coney Island station, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced Tuesday.

Zhongqian Chen, 32, was arraigned Dec. 17 before Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Dineen Riviezzo on charges of second-degree murder and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

According to the investigation, on Oct. 29 at around 11:10 p.m., Chen allegedly approached 54-year-old Timothy Rudolph on an N train at the Stillwell Avenue-Coney Island station. The two men reportedly fought after Chen attacked Rudolph, during which Chen allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Rudolph twice — once in the torso and once in the leg, prosecutors said.

The victim, Bronx resident Timothy Rudolph, was rushed to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where he was pronounced dead. Chen allegedly fled the scene and was arrested on Nov. 7 after an investigation.

“This was a tragic and senseless murder that is particularly frightening as it took place aboard a subway car with several commuters. There is no place for this type of violence in Brooklyn,” Gonzalez said in a statement. “We will now seek to get justice for the victim and his loved ones.”

Chen is being held without bail and is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 7, 2025. He faces up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

