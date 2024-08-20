Human remains discovered in Brooklyn Bridge Park a day after body pulled from Red Hook waters

Two bodies have been discovered in apparently unrelated incidents in Brooklyn this week.

Two bodies have been found on Brooklyn’s shores in apparently unrelated incidents this week.

The first, the body of an unidentified man believed to be in his 30s, was spotted floating in the water near Van Brunt and Reed streets in Red Hook on Sunday afternoon, according to police. An onlooker called 911, and paramedics pulled the man from the water and pronounced him dead on the scene.

Police said the death is still under investigation, and that the medical examiner will determine the cause of death. It was not immediately clear if the man died before or after entering the water, or how he got there.

A nine-year-old boy drowned in the waters behind the Red Hook IKEA last summer after he wandered away from his family and out of the furniture store and fell in, but the area has been the scene of more violent discoveries, including a dismembered woman’s body found floating near Pier 44 in 2017.

Early on Monday morning, a Parks Department employee made a grisly discovery at Brooklyn Bridge Park — human bones and a skull on the shoreline near Jane’s Carousel. The bones were wrapped in clothing, according to the New York Post, and police also found a pair of boots nearby.

Law enforcement officials are still investigating the incident, and could be seen Monday searching the area and the waters around the park. The Office of Chief Medical officer is working to identify the body.

This is a breaking news story, check back for additional details.