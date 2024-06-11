No-ey Chestnut! Reigning champ of Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest banned from 2024 showing

Sign up for our Brooklyn Paper email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

All he can’t eat!

Joey Chestnut, the chow-down champ with 16 Nathan’s Famous hot dog-devouring victories under his belt, will not return for this year’s annual all-you-can-eat competition in Coney Island.

The professional eater has been banned from the event due to his decision to represent a rival hot dog brand, officials confirmed Tuesday.

Major League Eating, the organization behind the beloved Fourth of July tradition, said they recently tried to work with Chestnut’s management company by agreeing to an appearance fee and allowing him to compete in other contests.

But, to be frank, they just couldn’t make the partnership work any longer.

“We are devastated to learn that Joey Chestnut has chosen to represent a rival brand that sells plant-based hot dogs rather than competing in the 2024 Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest,” a representative for MLE told Brooklyn Paper in a statement. “For nearly two decades we have worked under the same basic hot dog exclusivity provisions. However, it seems that Joey and his managers have prioritized a new partnership with a different hot dog brand over our long-time relationship.”

The New York Post reported that the beef stems from a new partnership between Chestnut and Impossible Foods, which recently launched a vegan frank.

The Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, an American staple since 1916, has in recent years become inseparable from the mention of Chestnut, who has established himself as the one to beat in the annual frank-fest since 2016. In 2023, he tried to beat his personal best of 73 dogs and buns, but only swallowed 62. Still, the California native came out on top.

He apologized to the rain-soaked crowd, promising to be back in 2024 to top himself. “I will find a way to do it,” he said.

The reigning champ may have been on roll but now, another eater has a chance to take the number one spot. Still, reps for MLE — which runs the contest on behalf of Nathan’s — hope to see their titleholder return.

“Joey Chestnut is an American hero,” MLE’s statement read on. “We would love nothing more than to have him at the Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest, which he has dominated for years. We hope that he returns when he is not representing a rival brand.”

Chestnut could not immediately be reached for comment.