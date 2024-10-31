How sweet it is! Junior’s honors Election Day history with half-off cheesecake

Junior’s is sweetening Election Day with half-priced cheesecake slices for all voters.

Taking a slice out of democracy!

It may not be a choice on the ballot, but a stop at Junior’s Restaurant & Bakery on Election Day is a win for voters who love cheesecake.

The beloved Brooklyn eatery, famed for its “World’s Most Fabulous Cheesecake,” is celebrating Election Day with a deal to give voters something delicious to look forward to after the polls. On Tuesday, Nov. 5, patrons at all Junior’s locations can enjoy half-off cheesecake slices with any meal and $5 off whole cakes in-store.

The deal also pays homage to the iconic restaurant’s roots — Junior’s opened its flagship Downtown Brooklyn location on Election Day in 1950.

“Election Day is stressful enough, so why not dig into some real Brooklyn comfort food at any of our locations and wash it down with a half-price slice of our world-famous cheesecake,” said Alan Rosen, third-generation owner of Junior’s.

There’s no need to pick sides when choosing cheesecake, either. Junior’s offers an array of flavors, from the fall-favorite Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake to the timeless Original NY Plain and Raspberry Supreme, totaling over two dozen mouth-watering options.

Voted early or sending in a mail-in ballot? Junior’s is also offering $7 off for online orders, valid from Nov. 1-7

For more on Junior’s and its Election Day offerings, visit juniorscheesecake.com.