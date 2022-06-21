Kids of all ages celebrate Pride Month at Coney-themed City Point spectacular

This Pride Month, Brooklyn Kids certainly weren’t left out.

At an age where the safety of queer children is targeted, events like the Kids’ Pride Celebration at City Point are especially important — and were abundant across the city this month. Hosted by Coney Island artist & roller disco queen Lola Star on June 11, the City Point celebration (with a Coney Island twist) was a family-friendly afternoon including a parade, circus performances, and exciting activities.

The afternoon began with a Rainbow Parade, where Brooklyn families were encouraged to arrive in bright-colored costume before kickoff at noon. The parade, led by visiting performers, went through Albee Square and Flatbush Avenue.

During the Rainbow Parade, families enjoyed performances by Coney Island’s talented fleet.

“We are thrilled to showcase Coney Island’s talent in Downtown Brooklyn. Our mix of performers is sure to surprise, delight and excite the audience,” Lola Star said prior to the event.

And that’s indeed what organizers accomplished. The crowd was dazzled by jugglers, mermaid hula hoopers, a roller rainbow girl, a stilt walker, and balloon twisters.

After the parade, the Self-Expression Studio offered creative activities for all ages, but children were especially encouraged to celebrate uniqueness and individuality through arts and crafts.

At the Sparkle Station, kids were delighted to find glitter mermaid designs they were able to put on their hands and faces. In addition to decorating themselves, guests enjoyed decorating t-shirts and tote bags with materials provided by Lola Star. The customized items featured Coney Island themes, including unicorns, mermaids, disco squids, and glitter prints.

The kid-friendly event, sponsored by neighboring business Casper, came at an especially important time for queer youth.

This year has seen unsafe decisions regarding children and the LGBTQIA+ community. The bill dubbed “Don’t Say Gay” passed in Florida aims to erase the mention of queer history in school, removing the ability for children to connect with their own community’s past. The bill can also put kids at risk if schools are forced to “out” students to potentially homophobic and abusive parents.

Texas, too, is targeting youth by attempting to ban gender-affirming treatments for transgender children. With this kind of opposition, kids’ voices are more vital than ever, said organizers, who hoped the City Point event would provide a safe space for youngsters to express their identities.

At the City Point kids’ Pride celebration in Downtown Brooklyn, that space was given to parents and children alike. The event provided the opportunity to express individuality and experience Pride in an age-appropriate way. Although children are having their rights to safety threatened in this country, events like this assert that they still have a place to learn about the identities of others and connect with their own.

“We had a blast celebrating love and our community,” organizers wrote on social media.