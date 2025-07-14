Prospect Park’s LeFrak Center at Lakeside gets a refresh with new operators, upgraded amenities

The roller rink at Prospect Park’s LeFrak Center at Lakeside will buzz with energy again as part of a major relaunch featuring new amenities, local partnerships and expanded community programming.

Prospect Park’s LeFrak Center at Lakeside is entering a new chapter with upgraded facilities, expanded programming and new food and beverage operators — just in time for a grand reopening celebration Aug. 2 and 3.

Originally opened more than a decade ago, Lakeside was the largest capital project in the park since its creation. The Prospect Park Alliance, which built and manages the center, replaced a defunct mid-century Robert Moses-era skating rink and a 300-car parking lot to create the lakeside destination.

“We got rid of the parking lot and created a whole new center,” said Deborah Kirschner, vice president of communications and external relations “We restored the lakeshore because the old skating rink was plopped right on top of the lake. We’ve been serving the community at the center for over a decade, and it’s been a beloved year-round destination.

The center features Brooklyn’s largest water play area, along with roller skating and boating in warmer months and ice sports in the winter. Emily Krell, vice president for visitor experience and business development, said concessions and special events are crucial to both the visitor experience and the center’s financial stability.

“Any funds raised in the park through the operation of the concessions go back into the care of the park,” Krell said. “A significant part of our budget is done through traditional philanthropy, which other parks aren’t able to do.”

This unique model allows income from concessions to directly support maintenance and programming through the park. And for Lloyd, who celebrated her own daughter’s birthday at Lakeside before joining the Alliance, the center’s evolution is personal.

“It really is just a special place,” she said.

The reopening weekend will feature a variety of free activities and programs for visitors, reflecting the center’s renewed mission of fostering community connection.

“We’re thrilled to see it full and buzzing again,” Krell said. “We felt like this was a moment to come in, make some upgrades and bring in new partners to help us take it to the next level.”

The new partners include Ekstein Development Group and Oberon Restaurant Group. Ekstein, which manages community-focused rinks in Queens, will lead recreational programming — from roller skating and pickleball to boating and winter ice sports. On the culinary side, Oberon Restaurant Group, the team behind the Purslane Café at Prospect Park’s Boathouse, will debut Duck Island Café and Bar, a fresh, seasonal eatery with a wide-ranging menu designed to satisfy all kinds of food lovers.

According to Krell, the new partnerships were developed with intentionality and impact in mind. She said they split food and recreation contracts to “enable the best fit for both aspects of the center,” tailoring each experience to meet the needs of both.

They also shared plans to collaborate with local Flatbush small businesses, offering pop-ups and special events “down the road.”

The relaunch also reflects the Alliance’s more hands-on approach to overseeing Lakeside operations. The organization now has its own staff stationed on-site to ensure a high standard of service, from skating lessons to restaurant cleanliness.

“It’s overseeing the operators, taking care of the facility and making sure that when people come here, they’re having the best possible experience,” Krell said, adding that she’s already heard from excited visitors — some “day-one rollerskaters” — who will be warmly welcomed back by the Lakeside team.

“We just want people to feel really invited in,” she said.