Love or Lombardi? NY fans choose glory over Cupid (and where to watch Super Bowl LIX)

With both the big game and Valentine’s Day Swift-ly approaching, football fans faced a heart-pounding dilemma: Would they rather see their favorite NFL team win the Super Bowl or find true love?

A recent survey by online betting platform Wetten punted this question to 2,000 single football fanatics, and the results might surprise you.

Survey says: love isn’t dead (but just barely). A whopping 55% of New York NFL fans said they would choose to find love over a Super Bowl win. That means one in every two New Yorkers who participated in the poll would happily ditch Cupid for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The poll also huddled up fans across the country to gauge team loyalty.

Detroit Lions fans led the charge for football over feelings, with 74% saying they’d trade love for a Super Bowl win. Los Angeles Chargers fans weren’t far behind at 60%. Meanwhile, Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens fans tied for third, with 58% of both groups opting to see their team rush the field rather than snag a hot date.

Wetten’s survey also found that the single ladies surveyed were likelier to choose a Super Bowl ring over an engagement ring: 51% of women who participated in the poll chose their NFL team over a love connection, compared to 46% of men.

Super Bowl LIX kicks off Sunday, Feb. 9, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, with rapper Kendrick Lamar headlining the halftime show. Four teams — the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, and Kansas City Chiefs — remain in the hunt for football immortality.

Luckily, in Brooklyn, love and the love of the game can coexist. From cozy sports bars to lively watch parties, there’s no shortage of places for football fans to mingle — single or spoken for.

Where to watch

Acoustik Garden Lounge (Bedford-Stuyvesant)

1515 Atlantic Ave. 4 p.m.

Free admission, RSVP encouraged

Vibe: This cozy event space features a menu of delicious West African bites and a relaxed atmosphere to enjoy the game.

Little Beaver (Bushwick)

24 Saint Nicholas Ave., 4–11:30 p.m.

Free admission, RSVP encouraged

Vibe: A dive bar with character, perfect for fans who love an ice-cold beer and a shot to go with the action.

Black Forest Brooklyn (Cobble Hill)

181 Smith St., 6:30 p.m.

Admission $10

Vibe: A German-inspired bar and restaurant with authentic dishes and big draft beers to match the excitement of the game.

The Dram Shop Bar (Park Slope)

339 9th St. 5–10 p.m.

RSVP for $10

Vibe: A neighborhood favorite offering classic American eats with a Tex-Mex twist, plenty of TVs, and a warm, friendly atmosphere.

Bk Backyard Bar (Williamsburg)

151 Banker St., 12–11 p.m.

General Admission: $25 | Puppy Bowl: $5 to watch, $10 to participate

Vibe: Bourbon Street meets puppies! Enjoy a Mardi Gras-themed watch party featuring an early afternoon Puppy Bowl Live, hosted by Best Friends Animal Society. Proceeds from Puppy Bowl tickets support pet adoption initiatives.