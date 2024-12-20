Art meets amusement: ‘Luna Luna’ returns with new soundtrack and extended run at The Shed

A vibrant scene from “Luna Luna: A Forgotten Fantasy,” now extended at The Shed through Feb. 23, 2025. The exhibition revives the world’s first art amusement park, blending iconic artwork with interactive, immersive experiences for visitors of all ages.

The art of amusement continues!

“Luna Luna: A Forgotten Fantasy” will extend its exhibition at The Shed in Chelsea through Feb. 23, 2025, peeling back the curtain on the first known art amusement park — lost since 1987.

Luna Luna made history in Hamburg, Germany as the first art amusement park. (The term “luna,” as adopted by Coney Island’s own Luna Park, was synonymous with amusement parks in the early 19th century.)

It dazzled spectators with carnival rides adorned with work from some of the world’s most celebrated artists, including Jean-Michel Basquiat, Keith Haring, Roy Lichtenstein, David Hockney, Salvador Dalí and more.

Shortly after, the storied works were packed into 44 shipping containers and sealed away in Texas — until recently. After 37 years, the first modern iteration of Luna Luna launched in Los Angeles in 2023, attracting more than 150,000 visitors.

The one-of-a-kind attraction has debuted in New York with a new iteration, bridging the past and the present through an enhanced sonic experience.

The art is accompanied by a new soundtrack with original contributions by musicians including André 3000, David Byrne, Jamie xx, Philip Glass, Mark Pritchard & Thom Yorke, and more. Original tracks showcased at the 1987 carnival, including music from Miles Davis, Philip Glass, and more, are now blended with the work of modern musicians. Show Director Felix Barrett (co-creator of “Sleep No More”) and Music Director Mattis With collaborated to curate the soundtrack and new performances for New York’s iteration of “Luna Luna: Forgotten Fantasy.”

In addition to an updated soundtrack, a new featured exhibit, PonciliLand, embodies the carnival’s original interactive experience. The new area showcases the work of Poncili Creación, a Puerto Rican performance duo that moves through the space, performing and interacting with visitors. The duo delights onlookers with their reimagined roving clowns, elephants, and butterflies. In PonciliLand, guests of all ages are encouraged to create their own artistic creations with new interactive elements like foam rubber sculptures ranging in size and oversized colorful body parts.

Available only until Jan. 5, “Luna Luna After Dark” is for guests seeking a more intimate experience of the exhibit. Late-night visitors are welcome to the Butterfly Bar, which offers cocktails, refreshments, and an aerial vantage point with panoramic views of the exhibition.

For those hoping to see the Ferris wheel adorned with Jean-Michel Basquiat’s original work or a carousel shaped by Keith Haring’s drawings, thousands of tickets will be available through The Shed’s Ticket Access Program (TAP). The program partners with New York City-based nonprofit organizations, including the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA), City University of New York (CUNY), and ArtsConnection.