Maimonides among 50 best hospitals nationwide for surgical care and cardiac surgery

Maimonides Medical Center on Tuesday announced that it was named one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Surgery and Surgical Care, as well as one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery by Healthgrades.

These prestigious achievements recognize the outstanding clinical outcomes Maimonides achieves for its patients in all three service areas, with Maimonides being in the top 5% of all hospitals nationwide. Maimonides Medical Center is the only hospital in New York State to receive the 2023 America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Surgical Care Award™ and the only hospital in New York City to receive the America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery Award™ for two years in a row (2022-2023).

“As the anchor of Brooklyn’s largest health system, Maimonides Medical Center is honored to receive national recognition for delivering world-class care for our patients,” said Ken Gibbs, CEO of Maimonides Health. “Our patients are our friends, family, and neighbors, so ensuring they receive the best clinical outcomes and being at the forefront of innovative care is our North Star. This recognition by Healthgrades is a testament to our hardworking staff that always put patients first.”

“We commend Maimonides Medical Center for their ongoing commitment to providing high-quality care to patients undergoing Cardiac Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery and Surgical Care,” said Brad Bowman, MD, chief medical officer and head of data science at Healthgrades. “Consumers can feel confident that America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Surgery and Surgical Care as well as America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery have demonstrated their ability to deliver consistently exceptional outcomes.”

In total, Maimonides Medical Center received:

America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Surgery Award™ for three years in a row (2021-2023)

America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery Award™ for two years in a row (2022-2023)

The Cardiac Surgery Excellence Award™ for three years in a row (2021-2023)

Orthopedic Surgery Excellence Award™ for two years in a row (2022-2023)

America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Surgical Care Award™ in 2023

Surgical Care Excellence Award™ for two years in a row (2022-2023)

Five-Star Distinctions in: Valve Surgery, Defibrillator Procedures, Pacemaker Procedures, Total Knee Replacement, Hip Fracture Treatment, Prostate Removal Surgery, and Treatment of Diabetic Emergencies

Healthgrades analysis for 2023 ratings revealed significant variation in patient outcomes between America’s 50 Hospitals for Cardiac Surgery and America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery and hospitals that did not receive these distinctions.

From 2019-2021, patients treated at hospitals receiving the America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery Award have, on average, a 41.6% lower risk of experiencing a complication while in the hospital than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award. Additionally, patients treated at hospitals receiving the America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Surgery, have, on average, 56.0% lower risk of dying than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award.*

Consumers can visit Healthgrades.com to learn more about how Healthgrades measures hospital quality and access a patient-friendly overview of the complete methodology here.

*Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of MedPAR data for years 2019 through 2021 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only. For appendectomy and bariatric surgery, Healthgrades used inpatient data from 16 states that provide all-payer data for years 2019 through 2021. Click here to view the complete 2023 Specialty Excellence Awards and Ratings Methodology.