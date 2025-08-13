Maimonides honors nearly 300 students in Brooklyn summer jobs program

Summer Youth Employment Program participants at Maimonides were recognized for their efforts on Aug. 6.

Nearly 400 people gathered last week at the Ateres Golda Ballroom to celebrate the contributions of young people who spent their summer working across Maimonides Health’s hospitals and clinics.

The Aug. 6 ceremony recognized almost 300 students from four youth employment initiatives, including 254 from the city’s Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP), making Maimonides the largest hospital-based SYEP site in the state. The health network also honored participants from the 1199 Youth Mentoring Program, its own internship program and the Department of Education.

This year’s turnout marked a decades-long commitment to workforce development. For more than 28 years, Maimonides has hosted more than 5,000 SYEP participants — more than any other funded site in the city.

“Through SYEP and our other youth programs, we maintain strong bridges between Maimonides and our community,” Ken Gibbs, president and CEO of Maimonides Health, said in a release. “We’re proud to create an environment for growth and learning for our students and youth as they build their own futures and envision themselves as part of the future of healthcare leadership in our city. We extend our sincere gratitude to each of them for their time, contributions, and service to our mission.”

The evening featured performances by SYEP participants Damian and Devon Headley, as well as remarks from participant Reece Parascando. Guest speakers included labor leaders, city officials and community partners who support the programs.

Fifteen students received Special Recognition Awards for their “extraordinary efforts in fulfilling their roles.” They are Shane Christian, Robert Rivero, Akeelah Alexander, Liwen Chen, Matony Wang, Emily Wu, Jay Pizarro, Yisrael Friedman, Akila Llewellyn, Momota Begum, Mujahid Hussain, Sabrina Gonzalez, Rhonasha George, Nathaniel Motov and Oliver Parra Paz.

Maimonides Health partners with a network of community organizations — including the Chinese-American Planning Council and the Police Athletic League — to “make these programs possible.” The hospital also hosts students from the Industry Scholars Program and District 75’s Occupational Training Center.

In addition to hands-on work experience, the initiatives aim to introduce young people to healthcare careers and connect them with mentors. Many alumni, according to hospital officials, have gone on to pursue jobs in nursing, administration and allied health fields.