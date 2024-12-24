Maimonides’ holiday party brings comfort and cheer to pediatric patients

Kirolos, 3, smiles from the driver’s seat of a fire truck during Maimonides’ annual holiday party. Kirolos, diagnosed with Beta Thalassemia, joined other pediatric patients for a day of fun and festivities.

Sign up for our Brooklyn Paper email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Three-year-old Kirolos beamed with pride as he climbed into the driver’s seat of a fire truck, a rare moment of carefree joy for a child who requires blood transfusions every few weeks to manage Beta Thalassemia, a chronic blood disorder.

Kirolos and his family were among dozens who attended the Maimonides Medical Center’s annual holiday party on Dec. 19, where pediatric patients were treated to an afternoon of celebration at the Maimonides Cancer Center in Sunset Park.

Dozens of current and former patients with hematology-oncology conditions, chronic blood disorders, and chronic infusion needs attended the event alongside their parents and siblings. The festivities featured food, a photo booth and entertainment from balloon and face-painting artist Lavinia Solano and “Looney Louie The Clown.”

Santa Claus distributed toys, while firefighters from FDNY Engine Company 241/Ladder 109 delighted children with a visit and tours of their fire truck.

Spreading joy during the holiday season is part of Maimonides’ “whole-child” approach, which focuses on the mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being of its pediatric patients.

Shari Feinberg, a nurse practitioner and team leader of the Pediatric Hematology and Oncology team, organized the event. Feinberg, who has worked with children diagnosed with cancer and blood disorders for 35 years, called the holiday party the highlight of the year.

“I can’t choose who’s going to be diagnosed. I can’t choose who’s going to relapse. I can’t choose who’s going to survive, but what I can choose is to give them [a holiday party],” Feinberg told Brooklyn Paper. “I see the kids come; I see them being happy. Children doing things that every child does, and not focusing on coming to the center for an infusion or being in that sick role.”

Ahead of the celebration, children submitted wishlists with three items that hospital staff purchased for Santa to distribute.

“We spent last weekend wrapping everything, and we have Santa coming, who will hand out those special gifts to the kids so they have no idea what they’re getting,” Feinberg said.

Dr. Ludovico Guarini, associate chair of pediatrics and director of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology at Maimonides Children’s Hospital, said the event embodied the holiday spirit.

“You have kids who are with us all the time for things that are not so pleasant because they receive treatments, and this is the other way around. [The holiday party] is all about the fun,” Guarini told Brooklyn Paper. “It warms your heart, and it’s fun to see the kids in a very different light, meaning being kids, which is really the most important thing.”

In addition to Santa’s gifts, the nonprofit organizations Little Golden Light and Toys for Hospitalized Kids donated hundreds of toys. The toys were displayed in a decorated conference room turned holiday store, where children and their siblings could browse and select presents.

J.J. Hecht, president of Toys for Hospitalized Kids, praised the hospital staff for their dedication.

“Our goal is to bring happiness to children because we believe happy kids heal faster,” Hecht said. “The doctors, nurses, and Child Life team work so hard. They put so much love and care into everything they do for the children. They’re unbelievable.”

Christopher Safi, founding president of Little Golden Light, has a deeply personal connection to pediatric cancer. Diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma as a toddler, Safi endured multiple surgeries, chemotherapy, and radiation treatments before launching his organization to help children facing similar battles.

“When I was in that hospital, and when somebody would come in that I don’t know, would give me a treat or just talk to me for 15 or 20 minutes—it made all the difference,” Safi said. “The toys, for example, are one of the most important things [for someone] going through cancer. It distracts you and helps you with anxiety and depression.”

His next initiative is to provide free luxury transportation for pediatric cancer patients.

“We’re still working on trying to get it up and going, so we’re currently in discussion and building the program,” Safi said.

Girl Scouts from Troops 2308 and 2509 in Dyker Heights and Gravesend served food and drinks during the celebration.

Troop leader Mary Loretta, who also serves as director of nursing at Maimonides Inpatient Children’s Hospital, said the scouts cherished the chance to volunteer.

“It’s a rewarding, fulfilling experience for [the Girl Scouts] to really give back to the kids that otherwise can’t do a lot of the things that they do,” Loretta said. “And it’s special for them.”

Three-year-old Kirolos, who requires blood transfusions every four to five weeks, lit up as he sat proudly in the fire truck’s “chauffeur” seat.

“It’s a joyous day for the kids,” said his father, Fady Zarif. “We want to celebrate joy with everyone this holiday [season].”

Seventeen-year-old Briana Callin, diagnosed with cancer in 2022 and in remission since July, said the event provided a much-needed respite.

“The kids, they get toys, which is their number one favorite thing,” Callin said. “But at the same time, it’s just the fact that the families are joined together, they eat, and it’s just an end-of-the-year kind of distraction from everything going on upstairs.”