Pink pride: Thousands unite for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in Coney Island

Participants kick off the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk at Maimonides Park on Sunday, Oct. 27.

Coney Island’s historic Riegelmann Boardwalk became a vibrant scene of unity, hope and the color pink on Sunday as thousands gathered for the 2024 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk.

This year’s walk, presented by NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, kicked off at 8 a.m. on Oct. 27, bringing together participants dedicated to raising awareness and funds in the fight against breast cancer.

The event kicked off at Maimonides Park, where route marshals and volunteers directed participants toward the iconic boardwalk.

Organizers say the Making Strides event is more than just a walk; it’s a celebration of courage and resilience. Participants are encouraged to wear shades of pink and stand proud, whether they are supporters, survivors, caregivers, or what the society refers to as “thrivers” — those currently living with breast cancer.

Renee Regnier, who manages the Brooklyn event for the American Cancer Society, called Sunday’s event “spectacular.”

“It was very hopeful and very inspirational,” she told Brooklyn Paper. “People came together, all pinked out, for a very exciting and rewarding day.”

Over the last 30 years, the 3- to 5-mile walks organized by Making Strides Against Breast Cancer have evolved into the largest and most influential breast cancer movement in the country, fostering a supportive community for survivors, caregivers and families.

On Sunday, more than 12,000 people turned out to the Brooklyn event, Regnier said, raising approximately $445,000 for breast cancer research.

“It was really impactful,” she said, adding that this year’s event was particularly emotional for some who haven’t been able to get together in person since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “There are some team leaders who I would speak to on the phone regularly, but we never get a chance to see each other since COVID, so seeing those survivors, thrivers, and their families, that was just so special.”

Apart from skin cancers, breast cancer is the most common cancer among women, with approximately 313,000 people expected to be diagnosed this year, according to the American Cancer Society. Additionally, 56,500 cases of ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) will be identified in women, highlighting the significant impact of this disease.

Making Strides’ annual Coney Island walk closed out a month of breast cancer-related events across the borough, including a ceremonial motorcycle ride and runway show hosted by Maimonides Health, a ribbon-tying event in Cypress Hills, and more.