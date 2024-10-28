Quantcast
This is Brooklyn Paper's logo. It is a pigeon reading a newspaper.

News

Pink pride: Thousands unite for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in Coney Island

By Posted on
Brooklyn, NY : “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk” on Oct 27, 2024. Photo by Erica Price
Participants kick off the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk at Maimonides Park on Sunday, Oct. 27.
Photo by Erica Price

Coney Island’s historic Riegelmann Boardwalk became a vibrant scene of unity, hope and the color pink on Sunday as thousands gathered for the 2024 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk.

This year’s walk, presented by NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, kicked off at 8 a.m. on Oct. 27, bringing together participants dedicated to raising awareness and funds in the fight against breast cancer.

The event kicked off at Maimonides Park, where route marshals and volunteers directed participants toward the iconic boardwalk.

A sea of pink envelops Coney Island as participants honor those affected by breast cancer, raising funds for critical research and support.Photo by Erica Price
Coney Island’s Riegelmann Boardwalk was a vibrant hub of activity as hundreds gathered for the 2024 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk on Oct. 27.Photo by Erica Price

Organizers say the Making Strides event is more than just a walk; it’s a celebration of courage and resilience. Participants are encouraged to wear shades of pink and stand proud, whether they are supporters, survivors, caregivers, or what the society refers to as “thrivers” — those currently living with breast cancer.

Renee Regnier, who manages the Brooklyn event for the American Cancer Society, called Sunday’s event “spectacular.”

“It was very hopeful and very inspirational,” she told Brooklyn Paper. “People came together, all pinked out, for a very exciting and rewarding day.”

In a powerful display of unity, participants walk the iconic boardwalk.Photo by Erica Price
Creative and heartfelt signs lined the route at the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk, showcasing personal messages of hope, strength and solidarity.
Local schools, medical centers and organizations such as Iconic Cheer Elite (pictured) participated in the 2024 Making Strides walk in Coney Island.Photo by Erica Price

Over the last 30 years, the 3- to 5-mile walks organized by Making Strides Against Breast Cancer have evolved into the largest and most influential breast cancer movement in the country, fostering a supportive community for survivors, caregivers and families.

On Sunday, more than 12,000 people turned out to the Brooklyn event, Regnier said, raising approximately $445,000 for breast cancer research.

“It was really impactful,” she said, adding that this year’s event was particularly emotional for some who haven’t been able to get together in person since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “There are some team leaders who I would speak to on the phone regularly, but we never get a chance to see each other since COVID, so seeing those survivors, thrivers, and their families, that was just so special.”

For many, like the Moore family (pictured), the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk at Coney Island served as a poignant opportunity to commemorate milestones in their breast cancer journeys, celebrating survivorship and honoring loved ones.Photo by Erica Price
Angela Padmore and her family participated in the 2024 Making Strides for Breast Cancer Walk in Coney Island.Photo by Erica Price

Apart from skin cancers, breast cancer is the most common cancer among women, with approximately 313,000 people expected to be diagnosed this year, according to the American Cancer Society. Additionally, 56,500 cases of ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) will be identified in women, highlighting the significant impact of this disease.

Making Strides’ annual Coney Island walk closed out a month of breast cancer-related events across the borough, including a ceremonial motorcycle ride and runway show hosted by Maimonides Health, a ribbon-tying event in Cypress Hills, and more.

About the Author

Meaghan McGoldrick O’Neil

As editor-in-chief of Brooklyn Paper, Meaghan leads a team of stellar reporters. Her gig here rounds out a decade in local news, with bylines in the Home Reporter, Brooklyn Spectator, and Brooklyn Eagle. She also briefly served as editor of Schneps Media sister paper amNewYork Metro. She enjoys boxed wine, befriending bodega cats and chasing a good story.

Related Articles

More from Around New York