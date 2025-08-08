Man critically injured in Bushwick shooting

Police are investigating a mid-afternoon shooting in Bushwick that left a 27-year-old man in critical condition on Thursday.

Officers from the 83rd Precinct responded to the incident, located at Broadway and Kossuth Place, at around 4 p.m. on Aug. 7. Upon their arrival, police found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.

“Cops were coming from all directions. People were screaming and running. It was a very confusing situation,” a witness said.

Paramedics rushed to the scene and escorted the victim to Kings County Hospital.

Circumstances in regards to the shooting are not yet known. No arrests have been made and an investigation remains ongoing.

Detectives are looking for a suspect with a dark complexion wearing a white shirt and blue jeans, and asked anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect to call 1800-577-Tips. All tips will remain confidential.

While New York City has seen a record-low number of shootings so far this year, shootings are up 200% in Bushwick’s 83rd Precinct, according to the latest police statistics. As of Aug. 3, the precinct had seen nine shootings, compared to just three during the same period last year. Murder in the precinct is also up 500%, from one to six.

