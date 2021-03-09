Man dies after lighting himself on fire in Sheepshead Bay • Brooklyn Paper

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A 46-year-old man died after setting himself on fire in his Sheepshead Bay backyard on March 9, according to police.

Cops responded to a 911 call at 5:35 am to find the man fully ablaze in the rear yard of a house on Bedford Avenue near Avenue Y, in an apparent act of self-immolation, according to a police source.

Firefighters extinguished the flames shortly after arriving, after which medics pronounced the man dead.

Eyewitnesses told cops they saw the man douse himself in an unknown liquid accelerant before setting himself on fire.

Neighbors on the block of two-story rowhouses gathered to watch canine units inspect the scene. One resident of the block said they never noticed any domestic issues at the house of the deceased, and that they had “three beautiful dogs.”

The cause of the death remains under investigation, according to police.

If someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide, do not leave the person alone; remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs, or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt; call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273–8255; and take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell