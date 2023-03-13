Man fatally shot in Sheepshead Bay, cops searching for killer

A manhunt is underway for the gunman who fatally shot a 29-year-old man in Sheepshead Bay on Sunday night.

The deadly shooting occurred near 2815 Avenue U, right in the heart of the bustling neighborhood, at around 8 p.m., according to police.

First responders arrived on the scene to find the bloodied victim, Jorge Salvador, lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, and rushed him to Coney Island Hospital.

He later died of his injuries, cops said.

The incident occurred less than a mile from Salvador’s home.

The suspect, meanwhile, fled the scene before police arrived. No arrests have yet been made, and the NYPD has not yet determined a motive in the shooting incident.

Citywide, between Jan. 1 and March 5, when the most recent NYPD data is available, there had been 179 victims of gun violence in the Big Apple.

The 61st Police Precinct, where Sunday night’s shooting occurred, had seen just one other person shot during that time frame.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at www.crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.