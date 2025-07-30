Man struck, killed by train at Prospect Park station after argument on platform

A man was struck and killed by a train after an argument at the Prospect Park subway station.

A man was struck and killed by a train after an argument at the Prospect Park subway station early on Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers from the 71st Precinct and Transit District 32 rushed to the station at around 2:26 a.m. on July 30 after a report of an assault in progress.

However, when they arrived, they found an unidentified man with severe head trauma. Responding EMS units pronounced the man dead; police have not yet released his identity.

Sources familiar with the incident report that two men got into a verbal argument on the platform that escalated into a physical fight.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police determined that the victim was struck and fell down on the platform, with his head hanging over the edge.

Seconds later, sources familiar with the case said, an arriving Q train clipped the man before he could get out of the way. He did not fall onto the tracks.

During the investigation, police took the person of interest, a 23-year-old man who remained at the scene, into custody for further questioning. Charges against him are pending the results of the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

This story first appeared on Brooklyn Paper’s sister site amNewYork.