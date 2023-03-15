Quantcast

Man shot on Crown Heights bus in late-night incident

man shot on MTA bus in crown heights
A man was shot on an MTA bus in Crown Heights late on Tuesday night.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A 25-year-old man was shot on a Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus in Crown Heights late on Tuesday night.

According to a New York City Police Department representative, the victim was the unintended target of the bullet after two men got into an argument on a B44 select bus at the corner of Empire Boulevard and Nostrand Avenue just after 11pm. The victim was shot once in the buttocks, and was transported to NYC Health+Hospitals/Kings County in stable condition. 

police officer on MTA bus after man shot
Officials said the man was likely the unintended target of the bullet after two men began fighting on the bus. Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The identity of the gunman is unknown at this time, and the investigation is ongoing, according to the NYPD. Immediately after the incident, cops said they were searching for a man and a woman who fled the bus after the shooting. 

The incident came at the end of a bloody day in New York City — two people were shot in separate incidents in East New York on the morning of March 14, and police are still actively investigating three separate but likely-connected shootings in Manhattan the same day. 

police officers after crown heights bus shooting
Officers said they were searching for two people that fled the bus in the immediate aftermath of a shooting, but a suspect has not yet been identified. Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
cop on bus after shooting
Detectives examined the crime scene after one man was left in stable condition after a shooting on a B44 bus in Crown Heights on Tuesday night. Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

So far this year, there have been two shooting incidents in the 71st Precinct — which includes southern Crown Heights and parts of Prospect Lefferts Gardens — according to NYPD data, and four transit crimes. Shootings are down compared to this time last year, but the rate of transit crimes remains flat. Citywide, both shootings and transit crime are down compared to March 2022.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates. 

About the Author

Kirstyn Brendlen

A New Jersey native and enthusiast, Kirstyn covers northern Brooklyn for Brooklyn paper, from Greenpoint to Gowanus.

