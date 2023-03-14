Separate shootings within 60-minute span leave two injured in East New York

Two people are in the hospital after being shot in separate incidents in East New York on Tuesday morning.

According to the New York City Police Department, a call reporting a woman shot at the corner of Miller and Hegeman avenues came in at about 11am. Officers found the 35-year-old victim awake and alert on the snowy sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the left leg. First responders wrapped the wound on the scene and transported the woman to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, where she was in stable condition as of Tuesday afternoon.

The identity of the gunman is unknown at this time, and an investigation into the shooting is ongoing, according to a police spokesperson.

Just half an hour earlier, a 30-year-old man was shot in the stomach on Williams Avenue near Livonia Avenue — less than a mile from the scene of the Miller Avenue shooting. The victim was also transported to Brookdale in stable condition, according to the NYPD, and a suspect has not yet been identified. It was not immediately clear whether or not the two incidents were linked.

There have been nine shooting incidents in the 75th Precinct so far this year, according to the most recent NYPD data, leaving 12 people injured. Shootings in the precinct — which encompasses East New York and Cypress Hills — are up 28% compared to this time last year.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell.