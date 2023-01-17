Man shot dead near Canarsie intersection: Cops

A 40-year-old man was shot dead near the corner of East 83rd Street and Flatlands Avenue Tuesday afternoon, cops said.

Authorities responded to a 911 call at the Canarsie intersection just after 3:10 p.m. on Jan. 17, according to a Police Department spokesperson. Upon arrival, officers observed the victim, unconscious and unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to the torso.

The victim was taken to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

As of publication, police had no further details as to the circumstances surrounding the shooting, or any potential motives or suspects. There have been no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

Police are treating the incident as a homicide.