Man shot dead near Canarsie intersection: Cops

Photo Jan 17 2023, 3 28 07 PM
Police investigate the scene of a shooting in Canarsie that left a 40-year-old man dead Tuesday afternoon.

A 40-year-old man was shot dead near the corner of East 83rd Street and Flatlands Avenue Tuesday afternoon, cops said.

Authorities responded to a 911 call at the Canarsie intersection just after 3:10 p.m. on Jan. 17, according to a Police Department spokesperson. Upon arrival, officers observed the victim, unconscious and unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to the torso.

The victim was taken to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A 911 call came in just after 3 p.m., authorities said.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

As of publication, police had no further details as to the circumstances surrounding the shooting, or any potential motives or suspects. There have been no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

Police are treating the incident as a homicide.

