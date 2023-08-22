Man shot in head in East New York: NYPD

An officer from the 75th Precinct guards the scene of a shooting that left a 24-year-old man in critical condition on Monday.

A man is in critical condition after being shot in the head in East New York on Aug. 21.

Someone called 911 to report a man shot at 640 Blake Ave., outside the Best Food Mini Market deli, at around 3:15 p.m, according to police. Officers arrived on the scene and discovered a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head.

Emergency responders immediately transported the young victim to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, where he was still in critical condition on Tuesday.

A spokesperson with the NYPD said there were no arrests made and the investigation remains ongoing.

According to police crime stats, there have been 40 shootings with 46 victims within the 75th Precinct, which includes Brownsville and East New York, so far this year. In the same time period last year, there had been 55 shootings with 63 victims. Just last week, an unknown gunman pulled up outside a Hegeman Avenue building within the precinct and shot a man in the torso several times, leaving him injured but stable.

