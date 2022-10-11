Man shot in the chest on East Flatbush street: Cops

A 33-year-old man is reportedly in stable condition after he was shot in the chest on an East Flatbush street Monday afternoon.

Cops say the victim, whose identity has not yet been released, was outside 642 E. 96th St., between avenues A and B, when he was approached from behind by an unknown assailant.

The shooting occurred in broad daylight at 4:45 p.m., not long after nearby schools let out.

A few dollar bills were seen laying on the ground at the scene, leading cops to believe the shooting may have been connected to a robbery.

No arrests have been made and investigation remains ongoing. The victim was taken to Kings County Hospital, where he is still being treated.

Shootings are slightly down in the 67th Precinct, where Monday’s incident occurred, according to New York City Police Department data. There have been 34 reported shootings year-to-date as of Oct. 10, when the most recent data is available, compared to 42 during the same timeframe last year. However, six of the seven major crime categories — including murder, robbery and grand larceny — are up in the East Flatbush precinct.

Additional reporting by Meaghan McGoldrick