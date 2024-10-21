The victim told cops he was waiting on an R train when the assault occurred.

Police are looking for a knife-wielding suspect who allegedly stabbed a man in the eye on a subway platform in Bay Ridge last week.

The NYPD said the 30-year-old victim was waiting for an R train inside the Bay Ridge Avenue subway station shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 17 when a yet-to-be-identified individual approached him.

The suspect then stabbed the victim in the left eye before fleeing on a northbound R train. Police did not say whether an argument had occurred before the attack, but that the victim and perp did not know each other.

EMS responded to the scene and brought the victim to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn in stable condition.

Police on Monday released a photo of the suspect in which, he is shown wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a graphic, a blue Amazon vest, dark-colored sweatpants, and white sneakers.

A representative for Amazon declined to comment on whether the individual identified by police is a current employee of the e-commerce giant.

In the 68th precinct, where the Oct. 17 assault occurred, transit crime down more than 30% year-over-year, according to the latest NYPD statistics. Separately, 95 assaults have been reported in the Bay Ridge area so far this year, but are down by 14% when compared to last year.