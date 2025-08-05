Midwood driver indicted in high-speed DWI crash that injured 3 in Gravesend

A Midwood man has been indicted in connection with a high-speed DWI crash in Gravesend that injured three people, including two NYPD officers.

A Midwood resident is facing multiple charges after allegedly causing a violent crash in Gravesend that left two police officers and a civilian passenger seriously injured. Prosecutors cited high speed and alcohol impairment as contributing factors in the early morning collision, which occurred June 15.

The defendant, 24-year-old Diyrojon Sobirjonov, was arraigned Tuesday in Brooklyn Supreme Court following his indictment on several charges, including aggravated vehicular assault, first- and second-degree vehicular assault, assault, and driving while intoxicated. He also faces charges of reckless driving and numerous traffic violations.

According to the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office, Sobirjonov was driving a 2024 Chevrolet Suburban around 2:30 a.m. on June 15 when he allegedly “ran a red light at Avenue U at a high rate of speed and struck a 2024 Volvo in a T-bone crash.” Traveling an estimated 88 mph, the vehicle “then rolled over and slammed into a marked police vehicle, injuring two uniformed NYPD officers inside.”

The impact ejected Sobirjonov’s front-seat passenger, who was found unconscious on the road with serious head trauma. The individual was listed in “critical but stable condition,” according to the DA’s statement.

Both officers sustained multiple injuries. One suffered fractures to the hip and femur and underwent surgery to repair internal damage. The other officer sustained a broken arm, pelvic fractures and a concussion. Both required “multiple surgeries.”

Crash investigators recovered data from the SUV’s black box, which showed the vehicle was operating at “full throttle” and had not braked prior to the collision. Sobirjonov’s blood alcohol content reportedly exceeded the legal limit of 0.08%.

Three other individuals were also present at the scene, investigators said. One was treated on-site by emergency medical personnel, while two others declined medical attention.

“This defendant allegedly made the reckless decision to get behind the wheel while intoxicated, causing serious injuries to numerous people, including two police officers who were simply doing their jobs,” Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said in a statement. “My office is fully committed to holding dangerous drivers accountable and keeping Brooklyn streets safe for everyone.”

Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Christopher Robles set bail at $150,000 cash or $500,000 bond and ordered Sobirjonov to return to court Oct. 6.