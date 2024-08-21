More skeletal human remains found in Brooklyn Bridge Park days after initial discovery

Sign up for our Brooklyn Paper email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

More human remains were discovered in Brooklyn Bridge Park early on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after police recovered skeletal remains from the same shoreline.

A parkgoer saw the remains just after midnight near Jane’s Carousel, near 47 Water St., just after midnight on Aug. 21, according to the NYPD, and called 911.

Officers found what appeared to be human bones on the rocky shoreline of the East River and called in the office of the city’s Chief Medical Examiner, which will more fully investigate the incident. It was not immediately clear what body parts were recovered, or if they were related to the bones found on Monday.

The Medical Examiner is also investigating the first set of remains, which were discovered by a city parks employee on the morning of Aug. 19, reportedly including a human skull. According to the city’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, forensic anthropologists will likely work to confirm both sets of bones are human, and will further attempt to determine the age, sex, and race of the body in an attempt to identify the deceased person.