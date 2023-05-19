Early morning Crown Heights shooting hospitalizes 37-year-old

Police case the scene of the shooting in Crown Heights on the morning of May 19.

A gunman shot a victim in Crown Heights early Friday morning, hospitalizing the man and sending police on a manhunt to find the shooter.

According to the NYPD, the perp fired the weapon at around 7:30 a.m. near 101 Rogers Ave., striking the 37-year-old victim in the right forearm.

Paramedics arrived on the scene shortly after the shooting, where they found the bloodied victim and rushed him to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

Authorities did not release the victim’s name, but said he had a long rap sheet of arrests.

Police could not immediately locate the gunman, who fled on foot northbound along Rodgers Avenue.

Between New Year’s Day and May 14, when the most recent NYPD data is available, the 77th Police Precinct, where Friday’s shooting occurred, had seen 7 victims of gun violence.

Citywide during that time, 396 people were shot.

No arrests have been made in Friday’s incident, and the investigation remains ongoing.

