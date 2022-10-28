Motorcyclist struck by car outside East Flatbush church

A motorcyclist was struck by the driver of a car outside of an East Flatbush church Thursday night.

Cops say the incident occurred just after 8:30 p.m. outside of Triumphant Deliverance Church Of God International, near Avenue D and East 52nd Street.

First responders arrived to find the victim — whose identity has not yet been released — unconscious and unresponsive with serious bleeding and head trauma. He was taken to a local hospital in serious but stable condition, authorities said.

A church-goer on the scene observed the wreckage after a service.

“I noticed the bike laying in the road and a cop car was facing the other way as I came out of church,” they told Brooklyn Paper. “I hope he makes it.