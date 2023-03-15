MTA bus driver suspended after driving over 81-year-old’s foot in Marine Park

An MTA bus driver is facing disciplinary action after driving over an elderly woman’s foot in Marine Park on Monday night.

The 81-year-old woman was walking in the crosswalk at East 36th Street and Avenue S at 10:50 p.m when a B2 bus ran over her foot and knocked her to the ground. The woman suffered an injury to her right foot and right eye as well as bruising to her right hand from falling, according to the New York City Police Department.

She was transported to Brookdale Hospital by emergency services where she was being treated for her injuries. No other injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

Following Monday night’s incident, the MTA said the bus driver was “being withheld from service” pending completion of an internal investigation.

The MTA official did not speculate on how long the investigation would take. In 2021, the agency launched an investigation when a bus crashed into a building in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, injuring at least a dozen people. Footage of the driver in the minutes leading up to the attack led some to believe the driver was acting irresponsibly. Six years earlier, a driver was arrested after he allegedly physically attacked a 19-year-old passenger in Bensonhurst.