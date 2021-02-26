Multi-car pileup on Prospect Expressway leaves 11 injured • Brooklyn Paper

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Almost a dozen people were injured Friday afternoon after a nasty five-car collision on the Prospect Expressway.

The crash occurred just past 2 pm on Feb. 26 when, authorities say, a Mercedes Benz traveling westbound near Fourth Avenue struck two cars that were involved in a minor accident, pinning at least one man and prompting a pileup that also included an MTA bus.

At least one man had to be cut out of his vehicle, police said, and a 23-year-old woman remains in critical condition following the incident.

Traffic was backed up for several exits afterward.