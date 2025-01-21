New York Blood Center declares statewide blood emergency amid record low donations

Empty chairs are seen at a New York Blood Center’s Brooklyn Donor Center on Aug. 13, 2024 in Downtown Brooklyn in New York City. The organization declared a statewide blood emergency on Jan. 21, 2025 amid record low donations.

The New York Blood Center (NYBC) declared a statewide blood emergency on Tuesday as donations hit a critical low.

Amid National Blood Donor Month, the NYBC reported an “alarmingly low donor turnout,” with participation plummeting nearly 30%, leading to 6,500 fewer donations.

According to NYBC, donations tend to slow down during the winter due to holidays, cold weather, and seasonal illnesses. This year, the state faces additional challenges as Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) surged across New York City over the past two months. Potential donors with the flu, a cold, or COVID-19 are ineligible to donate until their symptoms subside.

“The drop in donations serves as a critical reminder of the fragility of our nation’s blood supply,” said Andrea Cefarelli, NYBC’s senior vice president, in a statement. “We’re urging all eligible New Yorkers to start the new year by saving lives — schedule a donation today and bring a friend to double the impact!”

The call for donors includes all blood types, but there is heightened urgency for Type O-negative and Type B-negative donations. Supplies of these critical blood types have dwindled to dangerously low levels, with just a 1-3 day reserve remaining.

Low donation rates have become a persistent national problem, according to the American Red Cross, with the organization logging its lowest donation levels in two decades.

Blood supply shortages affect more than trauma and surgical patients. Low donations significantly impact individuals who need consistent blood transfusions, including people who live with chronic illnesses, cancer, and sickle cell anemia.

“We thank and encourage all community blood donors to roll up their sleeves to meet our patients’ transfusion needs now and throughout the year,” said James Martone, assistant vice president of clinical laboratory operations at Northwell Health. “Countless lives are saved thanks to the selfless generosity of these individuals.”

Who is eligible to donate?

According to NYBC, donors must be at least 17 years old — or 16 with a guardian’s written consent — and weigh at least 110 pounds. Those over 76 must provide a doctor’s note to donate. Donors must be in good health and are ineligible if taking antibiotics (except for acne medication) or if they have been ill or infected within the last 72 hours. Blood donations are permitted every 56 days, while platelet donors can donate twice a month, per NYBC guidelines.

As of 2023, the NYBC has extended donor eligibility to the LGBTQIA+ community. The organization now uses an Individual Donor Assessment to determine eligibility rather than barring individuals based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

President Richard Nixon established National Blood Donor Month in 1970 to highlight the lifesaving impact of blood donations. To honor the month and increase donations, NYBC opened a state-of-the-art donation center at 253 W. 35th St. in Midtown Manhattan.

To find your blood donation location and book an appointment, visit the New York Blood Center online or the Donate Blood City of New York website.