Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival drops star-studded lineup for big Brooklyn debut

Chefs are sharpening their knives and prepping their menus for the return of the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival this fall, marking a historic first as the event moves its home base to Brooklyn. The culinary celebration, now in its 17th year, will take place from Oct. 17-20 and feature a star-studded lineup of immersive tastings, master classes and more.

Organizers of the New York City Wine & Food Festival announced a groundbreaking move to a new 450,000-square-foot Invesco QQQ Campus at the Brooklyn Army Terminal in Sunset Park earlier this year. On Monday, they released this year’s schedule.

For the first time this fall, fan-favorite events such as The Grand Tasting and walkaround pier parties will be consolidated into one expansive and tented location at the Brooklyn Army Terminal — something festival founder and director Lee Brian Schrager finds extra sweet.

“Partnering with our new presenting sponsor, Invesco QQQ, has empowered us to craft an even more spectacular lineup of locations, events, and talent this year all in one expansive new campus in Brooklyn,” said Schrager. “We’re not just moving venues; we’re intentionally embracing Brooklyn’s rich culture – something I’ve wanted to do for years and inviting its talented chefs to join us on this culinary journey. Our aim is to provide them with an unparalleled platform to showcase their talent to a wider audience. We can’t wait to write this chapter with both our loyal supporters and new participants from the community of Brooklyn.”

Festivities will kick off on Thursday, Oct. 17 with Brooklyn Eats & Beats, featuring celebrated Brooklyn chefs such as Esther Choi, Billy Durney, Sean Feeney, Mark Iacono and Michael Solomonov. The event will also feature cultural icons Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, serving up their premium ready-to-drink cocktail, Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop.

Attendees can look forward to seeing Katie Lee, Marc Murphy, Alex Guarnaschelli, Duff Goldman, and television icons Tamron Hall and Al Roker, along with his daughter Courtney Laga Roker. Other bookmark events include FoodieCon, Bobby’s Triple Threat Dance Party (featuring — you guessed it — the stars of the Bobby Flay showdown), and NYCWFF’s “biggest bonanza:” The Grand Tasting at Brooklyn Army Terminal.

While there are still plenty of events happening in Manhattan, festival-goers can expect seamless travel between the two boroughs thanks to the NYCWFF Ferry powered by Invesco QQQ.

Nancy Mammana, CMO and Interim CEO of New York City Tourism + Conventions, expressed the organization’s enthusiasm for the festival’s return and expansion to Brooklyn, highlighting the event’s role in celebrating the city’s culinary prowess.

“Each year, we look forward to NYCWFF’s return to celebrate the remarkable culinary talent we have across all five boroughs, affirming New York City’s status as a global culinary capital,” Mammana said. “We’re particularly excited to spotlight the festival’s expansion to Brooklyn. The vibrant talent of the borough will take center stage, showcasing the diversity that makes it a truly aspirational destination for food lovers around the world.”

The immersive event will once again support God’s Love We Deliver, a Big Apple-based charity that has prepared and delivered meals to ill New Yorkers since its founding in 1985. Last year alone, the festival delivered more than 4 million medically tailored meals, and has generated over $14.8 million for charitable causes to date.

“God’s Love We Deliver is thrilled to have such a spectacular lineup at this year’s Festival!” said David Ludwigson, the group’s president and CEO. “With the move to Brooklyn, we are excited, as the exclusive charity partner, to raise awareness for our life-affirming program in this beloved borough, in which more than a quarter of the people we serve live.”

Tickets for NYCWFF will go on sale to the public on July 15, following pre-sale availability from July 10. The festival’s program of events can be found at nycwff.org.