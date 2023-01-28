Quantcast

Two NYPD officers, five others injured in East New York crash

An NYPD patrol car mounted the sidewalk after the crash on Friday night.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Seven people, including two NYPD officers, were hospitalized on Friday night after a multi-car pileup in East New York. 

According to reports, two uniformed officers were attempting to conduct a traffic stop near Pitkin and Miller avenues at around 9:45 p.m., when they collided with a Honda Odyssey carrying three people — including a 6-year-old boy. 

The Honda Odyssey was left with a broken windshield after the crash.
The collision caused the police cruiser to slam into a double-parked car, which had two passengers. 

When paramedics arrived on the scene, they rushed the two cops to Jamaica Hospital, while taking the other five injured people to Brookdale Hospital and Kings County Medical Center. 

Everyone involved was in stable condition, and expected to make a full recovery. 

The aftermath of the crash at the intersection of Pitkin Avenue and Miller Avenue.
The aftermath of the crash left the NYPD cruiser in shambles, with the front hood of the car demolished, and the Honda minivan with a shattered windshield. Airbags had deployed in both vehicles. 

No arrests have been made in this case.

