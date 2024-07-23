Ramen revolution: Beloved East village restaurant Okiboru coming to Dumbo’s Time Out Market

Okiboru will open at Time Out Market New York this Saturday, July 27, offering its famous bowls of tsukemen and ramen.

An exciting prospect for ramen lovers, beloved East Village restaurant Okiboru is joining the 21 other eateries currently featured at Time Out Market New York.

Founders Justin Lim and Sean Park traveled Japan, where they learned about the various styles of ramen, and even trained under Tokyo’s top chefs to master the art of tsukemen, a form of ramen where the noodles are served on the side of the broth intended for dipping.

The pair went on to open Okiboru’s first location in Los Angeles in 2018, where their fresh noodles — made onsite daily — in combination with their deliciously rich broths landed them a Michelin Bib Gourmand award in 2019. Okiboru first hit the streets of New York in 2023 and will now join the lineup of specially curated chefs, restaurants, and drinks at the popular Dumbo market.

Lim said that he and Park are “thrilled to join Time Out Market New York,” calling it “a food and cultural market that is popular with both locals and visitors – thanks to its curation of the best of the city and fantastic atmosphere.”

“We can’t wait to serve our tsukemen and ramen to all and delight our guests in this part of New York City,” Lim said.

Okiboru’s new location will feature a menu focused on chicken broth, with dishes such as Tan Tan Tsukemen and Tori Paitan Ramen.

Time Out Market New York boasts more than just delicious foods. The buzzing Water Street hangout also hosts experiences such as cooking classes, live entertainment and installations from local artists. Located right near the water, it also offers amazing views of the Brooklyn Bridge and Manhattan skyline.

Okiboru is set to open on Saturday, July 27 at Time Out Market New York, Located at 55 Water St. For more information, visit timeoutmarket.com/newyork.