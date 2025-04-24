Op-ed | Viva il Papa! Memories of the people’s pope

Msgr. Jamie J. Gigantiello shares a joyful moment with Pope Francis during one of his many visits to Rome on behalf of charitable foundations close to the pontiff’s heart.

When I think of Pope Francis, the first thoughts that come to mind are: a holy man, a humble man, and a human being.

A holy man: To be holy in the eyes of God is to be like God, who loves all the human beings He created.

Humble because Pope Francis believed we are all equal in the eyes of God, and that he was no more entitled or better than anyone else simply because he was the leader of 1.2 billion Catholics worldwide.

A human being because he respected all of God’s people, regardless of race, nationality, religion or status. He believed all humans should treat one another as God’s children, just as he did throughout his life.

Here are my encounters with Pope Francis.

When he was first elected, like most Catholics and people around the world, he was unknown to me. But his decision to take the name Francis — after St. Francis of Assisi, known for humility, poverty and love of all God’s creation — revealed to us what type of papacy we would encounter. Stories of him riding public transportation, returning to the Rome hotel where he stayed before the conclave to pay his bill, and choosing not to live in the papal palace told us everything.

I remember speaking about this on “Good Day New York” with Rosanna Scotto, and we knew from that moment he would be the people’s pope.

My next encounter was in September 2015, when Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio of Brooklyn asked me to help organize the arrival of Pope Francis at Kennedy Airport as he came to address the United Nations. I was informed there would be no formal ceremony or meeting with people at the airport to transfer from his plane to the helicopter en route to Manhattan. But I knew, deep down, that if he saw anyone frail or with a disability, he would spontaneously depart from his scheduled routine to greet them and impart his blessings on them, which he indeed did.

We invited young people, elderly residents from nursing homes, seniors from local centers, and children with special needs. We gave them a special moment to be with the Holy Father that they still talk about today.

After his helicopter departed for St. Patrick’s Cathedral, I rushed to the cathedral to be part of the prayer service with New Yorkers and the faithful from the Tri-State area, as well as my friends and dedicated parishioners. The next day was an ecumenical prayer service at Ground Zero, which was a very moving experience for everyone — but personally significant for me, having experienced 9/11 on that tragic day and ministering at the site for days and months afterward.

The highlight was a Mass at Madison Square Garden, and I recall how emotional and special it was for so many people, young and old alike! In New York, he did what he was known for: bringing people together and reaching out to those on the periphery of society. Between 2015 and 2024, my encounters were limited to papal audiences, Sunday blessings in Saint Peter’s Square, and the pilgrims I led to Rome.

In 2024, I was asked to share my skills in development — a vital part of the church’s life in Brooklyn — with the universal church based in Rome. With the Holy Father’s blessing, I began assisting in developing resources in the U.S. to benefit two foundations dear to him: the Be Human Foundation and the St. Peter for Humanity Foundation. Both of these foundations aim to improve lives and unite people around the world to promote the common good.

Children were very special to Pope Francis — particularly sick children. The Be Human Foundation supports the Patrons of the World’s Children’s Hospital, which offers care to children worldwide, especially in poor nations, ensuring they receive up-to-date medical treatment.

Over the past year, my work with these foundations brought me to Rome seven times. During these travels, I had several encounters with Pope Francis. I met global leaders like Mrs. Nelson Mandela, Vice President Al Gore, Nobel Peace Prize winners, clergy of many faiths, and everyday people — like the generous-hearted Mr. Frank Bisignano and public servants like Mayor Eric Adams.

One highlight was gathering children from across Europe for the World’s Children’s Day in Rome. More than 100,000 young people gathered at a stadium and at a Mass at St. Peter’s Basilica, where the pope spoke to, encouraged and blessed them. At this gathering, I had the special privilege of meeting the mother of soon-to-be St. Carlos Acudos, the first millennial saint.

One of my fondest memories is from a reception in Rome where Italian pastries were being served. I saw the Holy Father enjoying one and said to him, “Mi piace” (“I like it”). He smiled. I then added, “Ti piace” (“You like it”), and he answered, “Sì.” We both shared a smile in that simple, joyful moment. I often reflect on that pleasant and personal encounter with the Holy Father.

My last encounter with Pope Francis came just 11 days before he entered the hospital. At that intimate gathering, I told him I would do my best to raise the resources he needed to continue his legacy. He gave me his blessing and thanked me for my labor on behalf of his mission.

Who would have thought that would be my final moment with him? That encounter inspired me to continue working with fervor, conviction and love to serve God’s people and His church — and to keep the legacy of Pope Francis alive.

“Fratelli Tutti” — All brothers and sisters.