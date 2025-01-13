Park Slope Starbucks location to close at end of January, months after unionizing

The Starbucks location at 166 7th Ave. in Park Slope is serving its last cup of coffee on Jan. 31.

Sign up for our Brooklyn Paper email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

After more than two decades in Park Slope, the Starbucks cafe at 166 7th Ave. will brew its last Venti Cappuccino on Jan. 31.

A spokesperson for the Seattle-based coffee giant cited lease expiration for its decision to close the long-standing location in the heart of Park Slope. However, the move caught customers and the store’s 14 baristas, who unionized in October 2024 and were informed about the closure at the end of December, by surprise.

The closure comes six months after another unionized Starbucks location, Astor Place Starbucks in Manhattan, closed in July 2024.

Jennifer S., a Starbucks Workers United delegate and shift supervisor, called the closure “unfortunate,” particularly after the excitement of unionizing. Starbucks Workers United formed in 2021; since then, over 10,500 workers at more than 500 Starbucks — including several in Brooklyn – have unionized.

“To learn that after all of our hard work of unionizing, we would be broken up, and we would have to basically start all over if we went to another store, it was just really disappointing,” Jennifer told Brooklyn Paper. “All of the people at our store really want to make it better for fellow partners. And whenever we unionized, we were given that chance. And now it was over before it really even started.”

Sammy has worked for Starbucks since October 2022 and joined the Park Slope team in June 2023. Sammy told Brooklyn Paper that they had heard rumors the store might close in October, but were “living in denial that it was a possible thing that could happen,” especially since the store is a high foot traffic location.

“I think it’s very lucky that their lease expired soon after we had our vote to unionize,” Sammy remarked.

While Starbucks said in a statement that the company has “engaged Workers United to discuss transfer options for the 14 partners currently employed at this location to continue working at nearby stores,” Sammy said Starbucks had told partners they were not guaranteed a job at another store, but Starbucks would do its best to find them a position within the company.

“Each of us partners gave them a list of three stores that we would prefer to work at, and I think given those stores staffing and so forth, we’ll see who gets placed where,” said Sammy, who picked three unionized Starbucks locations.

Jennifer hopes that Starbucks will agree to effect bargaining and that the partners can request transfers to stores with guaranteed hours.

“You know, if someone moves a store, they’re not going to have their schedule cut in half, and our store has agreed to effect bargaining. But we really would like to see [Starbucks] follow through on that and give people that preferential placement, the hours to make sure that our partners are supported,”

Jennifer and Sammy said customers have expressed remorse over the store closure. Many consider the location a community space where students from the surrounding schools gather for lunch or study groups after school.

Jennifer pointed out the unique design of the location, which offers ample, comfortable seating, invites customers to hang out and build community.

“With the new CEO, he wants to get back to that third place at Starbucks and make people want to stay,” Jennifer said. “We’ve had customers express, ‘Now where am I gonna go sit down? I can’t hang out. There are other Starbucks nearby, but they don’t really have seating.'”

Sammy explained that the store was not merely a coffee place.

“We’ve showcased artwork from nearby schools. Our store has a lot of traffic from students, and I think those students found our place to be a safe space to work and relax,” they said.

Park Sloper Jaclyn didn’t know about the closure until Brooklyn Paper told her the news.

“It’s unfortunate,” Jaclyn said. “It’s very convenient for me to pick up coffee there and any snacks during the work day, so I’m definitely disappointed.”

Emily Roldan lives a block away and visits the store every day. She told Brooklyn Paper that she was “very upset” about the closure.

“I don’t get why it’s happening. Because everybody goes there, it’s a good spot, and the staff are really nice,” Roldan said. “A lot of people were upset on the neighborhood groups online. I think it’s just gonna be weird without it.”

Starbucks expressed “deep” appreciation for the connections they built with the community over the years and “looked forward to remaining part of the community in neighborhoods citywide,” inviting customers to visit their Park Slope stores on 4th Avenue and Union Street or 4th Avnue and 11th Street.