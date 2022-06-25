Last call: Photoville art exhibit to close this weekend on Brooklyn’s waterfront, beyond

It’s your last chance to see 60 outdoor photo exhibitions in 20 locations across all five boroughs.

The 2022 iteration of Photoville, one of the biggest and best-known photography events in New York City, is coming to an end this Sunday, June 26.

Lined up by the East River and throughout Dumbo, the compilation includes remembrances of historic events that changed society, such as images of the Black Panthers movement from the 60s to the 80s, modern social conflicts like the reaffirmation of gay identity, immigration, the climate crisis, post-pandemic narratives, fashion, landscapes, architecture, staged compositions and more.

Photoville, now in its 11th consecutive year, gives New Yorkers the opportunity to see what people from different parts of the world look like, and to learn about their dreams, concerns and joyous moments — all through the words and photographic work of artists who used their sensibility to capture and transmit them.

“There is great healing power in our visual narratives,” said creative director, filmmaker and photographer, Tomás Karmelo Amaya, a member of the A:shiwi, Rarámuri and Yoeme tribes form Phoenix, Arizona.

Karmelo Amaya’s focuses on indigenous teachings, and he has been published in the New York Times, CNN, Now This News, Nike and Apple. “When we create images that speak of abundance in our communities, we are actively breaking cycles that relegate us to deficit-based models of existence,” he said.

The sprawling exhibit, free and open for passersby to enjoy, is supplemented by talks, tours and art shows — all of which further Photoville’s mission of utilizing the power of photography to further deep thinking, communication, and action.

“Our 2022 winners list celebrates the best of visual journalism and what visual journalism can do at its best,” stated the National Press Photographers Association referring to the curatorship displayed on the crossroad of Old Fulton Street and Prospect Street. That exhibit includes images of the battle to extinguish wild fires by Kent Porter and scenes at displacement camps by Los Angeles Times foreign correspondent, Marcus Yam.

“Some of this year’s winners are currently on assignment on the frontlines of the Russian invasion into Ukraine,” the association said. “Others are currently behind their lenses out in the middle of the ocean, or similarly remote locales. These professionals are reporting on important stories from around the block as well as around the globe.”

Before the closing, an exhibition walkthrough will take place on Saturday after Staten Island Photoville photographers hold a panel discussion featuring David Lê, Gabrielle Bass, Thomas Giarraffa, Christine Kenworthy, Samuel Patel, Gillian Ricci, Jahtiek Long, and Jess Gianna.

For more information, visit www.photoville.nyc.