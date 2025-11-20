EXCLUSIVE: Former police brass press lawmakers to crack down on cybercrime

Nov. 16–22 is International Fraud Awareness Week, and a coalition of former New York police brass is urging state lawmakers to protect consumers from what they describe as a fast-growing threat of scams.

In a letter to the New York Legislature, the group — including former NYPD Chiefs of Department Theresa Shortell, James Essig, Ken Corey and Terence Monahan; former NYPD Assistant Chiefs Bruce Smolka and Michael Esposito; Rodney Harrison, former NYPD chief of department and Suffolk County police commissioner; Joe Gramaglia, former Buffalo police commissioner; and Keith Corlett, a former New York State Police superintendent — highlights what they call a financial fraud crisis in the state.

The AARP reports that in 2023, more than 4,300 New Yorkers age 60 and older lost $203,437,635 — about $557,000 a day and $23,200 an hour — to financial exploitation. According to an FBI report, it’s the fourth-highest total of any state.

The current and former police officials say they commend the Legislature for what they describe as “tremendous progress in fighting this epidemic,” but argue that several other priorities need attention, including cracking down on deepfake and artificial intelligence voice scams and passing bill S7382/A8051.

Scammers are becoming more sophisticated in the era of AI, using deepfake voice cloning and digital impersonation to mimic the voices and images of people victims know. Since 2020, more than 4.2 million fraud reports have been filed nationwide, resulting in more than $50.5 billion in losses, with a growing share tied to deepfake scams.

“A growing number of scammers are now using artificial intelligence to clone voices and impersonate family members, first responders, and even local officials,” the letter states, adding that such scams have already robbed New York seniors and families of tens of thousands of dollars.

“We recommend that the state strengthen penalties for digital impersonation, invest in public awareness campaigns that ensure all New Yorkers are aware of and vigilant to this problem, and engage in constant communication with law enforcement officials to ensure that they have the resources they need to trace and prosecute AI-enabled financial crime,” the letter continues.

S7382/A8051, sponsored by state Sen. Siela Bynoe (Nassau County) and Assembly Member Steve Stern (Suffolk County), would increase penalties for theft and fraud against New Yorkers age 60 and older, making such offenses a Class B felony punishable by five to 25 years in prison. The bill has passed the Senate Codes Committee, and the signees say they believe it can pass both chambers with a full vote in January.

“Given the sharp rise in financial crimes targeting seniors, this bill is sorely needed as a deterrence measure,” the law enforcement members wrote.

The coalition also said lawmakers “wisely chose” not to advance proposals such as S276, which would have imposed resale price caps on event tickets — a move critics warned would drive fraudulent sales.

“For instance, when Ireland imposed a cap on ticket resale prices in 2021, it pushed buyers toward unsafe markets, with Irish police as well as major banks and payment platforms publicly warning consumers about a surge in fake ticket listings tied to concerts and major events,” the coalition noted. “A similar pattern emerged in Australia, where the government reported more than $135,000 in ticket-related scams on social media in advance of Melbourne and Sydney Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour shows. Bringing this idea to New York would recreate the same problem, fueling in-person scalping and counterfeit ticket sales, the very kind of fraud many of us on the force remember battling in the pre-internet era.”

Monahan said he is proud of the NYPD’s and Legislature’s work to combat cyber fraud and expressed confidence that lawmakers would continue to make the issue a priority.

“Fraud today isn’t just coming through emails or phone calls — it’s everywhere, from AI scams and Facebook duplicity to counterfeit ticket schemes that trick families into thinking they’re buying cheap seats to a concert or game. I’m proud of the work the New York police force and Legislature have put into combating this issue,” Monahan told Brooklyn Paper in a statement.

Esposito said International Fraud Awareness Week serves as a reminder that criminals are evolving faster than ever.

“Law enforcement needs every tool available to keep New Yorkers safe. The Legislature has already taken meaningful steps, but AI-driven scams, digital impersonation, ticketing scams, and fraud targeting our seniors are growing at an alarming rate,” Esposito said. “That’s why I signed this letter — to encourage lawmakers to stay aggressive, stay innovative, and continue giving police and prosecutors the backing they need. New Yorkers deserve nothing less.”

Meanwhile, the New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection urges consumers to stay updated on the latest scams. For information on detecting and reporting scams, visit the agency’s website.