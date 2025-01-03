Police seek gunman in teen shooting near Fort Greene school

Police are searching for this man, seen wearing a black North Face coat and multi-colored hoodie, in connection with a Jan. 2 shooting near Park Avenue and North Oxford Street in Fort Greene.

Sign up for our Brooklyn Paper email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police are looking to identify the suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred Thursday morning near a Fort Greene school.

An unknown gunman shot the teen in the abdomen near the corner of Park and North Portland avenues in Fort Greene just before 8:30 a.m., police said, just steps from the Dr. Susan S. McKinney Secondary School of the Arts and Oxport Playground.

The perp, who was described as a teenager wearing a black jacket, fled the scene on foot, headed northbound on North Oxford Street toward Flushing Avenue and the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

Paramedics rushed the 17-year-old male victim to NewYork-Presbyterian/Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in stable condition, cops said.

The Police Department on Friday released surveillance images of the suspect, described as a slim male with a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a black North Face coat, a multi-colored hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and brown boots.

No arrests have yet been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

In the 88th Precinct, where Thursday’s incident occurred, crime rose by 8.99% in 2024, according to the latest NYPD statistics. Murders in the precinct doubled, from three in 2023 to six in 2024, though shooting incidents were down slightly, from 11 in 2023 to nine in 2024. In October, a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed at Walt Whitman Houses, just blocks from the scene of Thursday’s shooting.

The incident came just 12 hours after a man was shot and seriously wounded at an East New York barbershop on Jan. 1.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted online at Crime Stoppers or via X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips.

All tips remain confidential.

Additional reporting by Kirstyn Brendlen and Lloyd Mitchell