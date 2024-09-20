Pols call on DOT to crack down on dust, noise at Columbia Street concrete facility

Sign up for our Brooklyn Paper email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A city-owned concrete facility is producing dust and noise in the Columbia Waterfront District, and local leaders say something needs to be done.

Earlier this year, the Department of Transportation moved its concrete recycling facility from the South Brooklyn Army Terminal to a lot near the piers on Columbia Street. The move is temporary — necessitated by the construction of offshore wind infrastructure at the terminal — but residents took notice almost immediately.

Council Member Shahana Hanif, who represents the area, said constituents have been coming to her office with complaints since the facility opened in February, but things escalated as the weather got warmer.

One of the first problems were the trucks driving in and out of the facility. Residents said they were loud and clogging up local streets — but that was addressed fairly quickly, Hanif said, once brought to DOT.

The more persistent issue is concrete dust in the air around the neighborhood.

Concrete recycling facilities like DOT’s crush up old or wasted concrete to create Recycled Concrete Aggregate, which can be used in new construction projects. The process is largely seen as eco-friendly, since it cuts down on concrete waste being sent to landfill.

But it creates plenty of dust, which residents say spreads far and wide. Neighbors told the Red Hook Star-Revue that the material gathers on their windowsills, and can be seen blowing off the site on windy days.

In the short term, concrete dust can cause irritation to the eyes, skin and respiratory system, according to the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Long-term exposure can cause more serious conditions, including silicosis, caused by tiny silica particles found in concrete dust.

Hanif, her counterparts in the state legislature, state Sen. Andrew Gounardes and Assembly Member Jo Anne Simon, and Community Board 6 on Friday penned an open letter to DOT Brooklyn Commissioner Keith Bray, urging him to act.

DOT already has some dust mitigation measures in place, a spokesperson told Brooklyn Paper. Water is pumped into the concrete crushed and sprayed onto piles of crushed material to keep the dust down.

But, the letter states, that hasn’t been enough.

“The existing mitigation efforts are insufficient,” the missive reads. “Our offices respectfully request that the DOT reassess and improve these efforts. Community members cannot be expected to tolerate constant dust accumulation that impacts their ability to breathe and covers their sidewalks, cars, and homes.”

An air quality monitor on Baltic Street, about a block from the facility, has regularly registered weekly air quality averages considered moderate or unhealthy, according to PurpleAir.com. While some of those spikes pre-date the facility, particulate matter in the air was at much higher than average levels between early June and late August of this year.

Since February, locals have also filed a number of 311 complaints related to dust, construction, and demolition in the vicinity of the facility — though it’s unclear whether those complaints were specifically about the concrete recycling facility or another industrial business near the piers. The city’s Department of Environmental Protection did not immediately respond to Brooklyn Paper’s request for clarification about the complaints.

The pols are asking Bray to implement new dust control measures, educate residents on the facility by creating and distributing a pamphlet, and create a public-facing, project-specific liaison residents can go to with questions and concerns. They also want DOT to commit to repaving Columbia Street and surrounding roadways to improve the damaged roads.

Hanif visited the facility in July to better understand what’s already being done, she said. She saw the water-spraying apparatuses in action, but said that on windy days, they aren’t doing enough — and it’s not clear if they operate on weekends, when no one is on the site.

The council member said that since that visit, the DOT has not done “anything substantial” to address the dust issues.

“As an elected official, it is up to me and my colleagues to push the DOT, or any other agency, to be transparent,” Hanif said. “And if they’re saying there’s no issue, well, OK, present that in a way where residents feel less anxious, residents know what’s going on and they know who to call up if there’s an exacerbation of dust or noise.”

Gounardes said that while DOT has been relatively responsive to the politician’s requests, sending an open letter is an escalation of sorts.

“It’s a reflection of the urgency by which our own constituents are coming to us, asking for help,” he said. “I think that we’ve tried to work with the agency over a period of time, they’ve been somewhat responsive, but not fully, and this is the next iteration of how we continue to try to work to resolve the [concerns.]”

A spokesperson said DOT plans to relocate the plant as soon as an alternative site can be found. During a recent call, Hanif said, Bray said they are actively searching for a new location and are fairly close to locking one down.

Given that — and the letter sent to Bray on Friday — Hanif said she feels fairly confident the issue could be resolved in the relatively near future.

“With the escalation, I think we’ll be able to garner more awareness that this is a big concern and it’s not been addressed,” she said. “I understand the challenges the agency is experiencing, the need for them to have relocated, and finding a city-owned waterfront space … but at this point, without escalation, we’re not getting any answers. If they’re able to relocate sooner, then great. But I do think, no matter where they end up, if they’re surrounded by a community of people, they should do their due diligence to ensure that there’s a lot more transparency if they’re going to be working side-by-side in a community.”