Prospect Park to celebrate New Year’s Eve with a ‘spectacular light display,’ rather than fireworks, as drought continues

The annual New Year’s Eve celebration in Prospect Park will look a little bit different this year.

Fireworks are out, due to drought conditions in New York City, and a drone show is in. The festive show will light up the sky above Brooklyn’s Backyard, celebrating New York City with images of the Brooklyn Bridge, the Statue of Liberty, and more. The show will be accompanied by live music from Quintessential Playlist.

“Every year, Brooklynites look forward to ringing in the New Year with their neighbors in Prospect Park, and this year is no exception!” said NYC Parks commissioner Sue Donoghue, in a statement. “We’re grateful to the Prospect Park Alliance for reimagining this tradition with a unique and inventive light show, and to Borough President Antonio Reynoso for his sponsorship and support. Come on down and celebrate the beginning of 2025 with a tribute to Brooklyn’s vibrancy and creativity, right in Brooklyn’s backyard!”

Prospect Park has welcomed the new year with midnight fireworks for 44 years. But New York City has been under a drought warning since November, and Prospect Park — like most of the city – has been unusually dry and fire-prone. Last month, a brush fire burned through two acres of the park, and officials believe it will take years before the area has fully recovered.

After the fire, Mayor Eric Adams temporarily banned fireworks in grilling in open parks — but recent rainfall, while it hasn’t been enough to end the drought, reduced the risk for fire enough that the mayor lifted the ban on Dec. 9.

But many organizations, including the Prospect Park Alliance, had already canceled their usual fireworks shows — and the Alliance is sticking with their decision.

“New Year’s Eve in Prospect Park is a beloved, decades-long tradition and celebration near to the hearts of so many Brooklynites,” said Prospect Park Alliance President Morgan Monaco in a statement. “We thank the Borough President, NYU Brooklyn and the Brooklyn Public Library for their generous support of this spectacular event. It is a special moment for our Brooklyn community to gather together in Brooklyn’s Backyard and ring in the new year with vibrant local entertainment and a gorgeous light display.”

The free celebration is set to begin on Dec. 31 at 10 p.m. at Grand Army Plaza. At midnight, the drones will lift off to begin their show. Brooklynites are encouraged to RSVP ahead of time if they plan to attend.