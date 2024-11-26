Sign up for our Brooklyn Paper email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

With just over a month left in 2024, brave Brooklynites can now sign up to ring in the new year in style — by plunging into the freezing Atlantic Ocean at the Coney Island Polar Bear Plunge.

Registration is officially open for the plunge, which is expected to welcome at least 4,000 brave swimmers, according to the Coney Island Polar Bear Club. The frigid swim is free, but donations are encouraged. All proceeds are donated to local nonprofits that support the Coney Island community, and everyone who donates $50 or more will get a limited-edition Polar Bear Plunge Beanie to warm their heads after the swim and for years to come.

“We’re thrilled to open registration for this year’s Polar Bear Plunge,” said Daniel Murphy, executive director at The Alliance for Coney Island, in a statement. “It’s always a great way to kick off the year with friends, family, and the local community. We invite everyone to join us at the most famous beach in the world and take the plunge. It’s a fun and memorable experience that supports some great causes like our local ecology, education, and arts organizations. Come and put a toe or two into the surf. You don’t need to dive all in to make a splash, but we encourage you to!”

A Coney Island tradition since 1903 — the same year the Coney Island Polar Bear Club was founded — the event also kickstarts the local economy.

Last year, thousands of attendees raised more than $130,000 — a new record. The money was divvied up among several local groups to fund after-school programs, ocean health initiatives, and more. Coney Island, a summer hotspot, often suffers in the winter months as tourism drops, leaving residents without much support — but the plunge is a way to give back.

It’s also an exhilarating way to start a new year and rinse off the grime of the year passed.

“A dip in the ocean can make you feel so refreshed,” one swimmer, Laura, told Brooklyn Paper in 2023. “You kind of wash off the old year in a way and it’s fun seeing how many people turn out and feel the same way each year. This year I want to be more present with friends and family and I think coming here with them is a great start to that.”

Some swimmers, undaunted by the freezing waves, even double-dip. Last year, first-time plunger Diana Vasic vowed to take part every year.

“I thought the water was amazing, I had to go in a second time,” told Brooklyn Paper at the time. “Just take the plunge. Life is short. You’re never promised tomorrow, just enjoy life.”

Online registration is open until the morning of the Polar Plunge, and while attendees can register in-person on the day, the Polar Bears recommend advanced sign-up. As of Nov. 25, plungers had already donated $2,775, with a $100,000 goal. Earlier iterations of the event saw every swimmer run into the water at once, so there’s now some more flexibility. On Jan. 1, 2025, it will begin at 11 a.m. and continue until 1 p.m., and swimmers can dive in any time they’re ready.

“In full NYC tradition, we invite folks to start your year with a splash of adrenaline and community spirit,” said Jarrad Lustgarten, the new president of the Coney Island Polar Bear Club. “Come dive into the icy Atlantic for a thrilling experience that benefits local charities and brings people together to start fresh. Whether you had a fantastic year and want to look forward or let go of a bad one … this is the real New Yrk way to turn the page while supporting one of the last authentic and iconic neighborhoods left in the city. So bring your family and friends, weird and the like … everyone is welcome.”